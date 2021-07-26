Potbelly to Open in Cary, North Carolina

Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today that franchisees Mohit Kishore and Tulshi Bhakar are bringing even more good vibes to North Carolina’s Triangle area, with the opening of their Cary shop. The new Potbelly is located at Parkside Town Commons, an open-air community and entertainment center at the intersection of North Carolina Highway 55 and Interstate 540. The Cary location is expected to open on Wednesday, July 28.

“I know Mohit and Tulshi are the perfect pair to continue our expansion thanks to their vast experience in the industry and the success they have had with their previous locations,” says Potbelly CEO Bob Wright. “They have a proven track record with Potbelly, and I’m confident that this location will win over the hearts and tastebuds of Cary residents.”

“I live in Cary, so this is an opening I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” says Kishore. “Our first two shops have really become part of the community, and we are positive that our new location will follow that path. We couldn’t be happier to bring our toasty sandwiches, crisp salads, soups and freshly baked cookies to Cary residents!”

The new location will be the eighth shop in North Carolina, and it joins Kishore and Bhakar’s existing Triangle locations in Morrisville and Durham. The duo started their journey with Potbelly in 2017 and plan to open at least one more Potbelly shop in the area as part of their multi-unit franchise agreement. With more than 20 years of significant experience in the restaurant industry, the local entrepreneurs are well suited to launch operations in Cary.

The location’s hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Delivery, order ahead, catering, and the Potbelly Perks reward program are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.