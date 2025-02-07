Potbelly isn’t waiting for Valentine’s Day to share a little love with its loyal fans. Instead, the neighborhood sandwich shop is sharing the caring spirit of mid-February early with the introduction of a limited-time Toffee Butter Brickle Cookie.

Packed with buttery richness, crunchy toffee bits and sweet brown sugar, this new cookie will capture the hearts and taste buds of Potbelly fans. The cookie will come and go quickly, with availability in shops starting February 10, while supplies last.

“We never stop looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans, and the Toffee Butter Brickle Cookie strikes the perfect balance between the familiar and the new,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “With each bite, our fans can enjoy the rich buttery flavor of deliciously golden-brown toffee pieces, adding a new taste and texture experience. Whether paired with a favorite sandwich or as a treat by itself, we’re confident fans will savor every last morsel.”

Baked fresh in-shop daily, the Toffee Butter Brickle Cookie joins a variety of sweet options at Potbelly, including favorites like the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Sugar Cookies.

While available, fans can purchase the Toffee Butter Brickle Cookie through the Potbelly App, potbelly.com and in-shop.