As part of the continuous effort to expand and elevate its menu, the world’s first certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain PowerSoul Cafe has introduced three new menu items, and one of them will have the family pooch begging for more.



Beginning with “people food” – new menu items include Pumpkin Bites, made with pumpkin purée, almond flour, smooth almond butter, and sweetened with Lakanto sugar-free syrup and sugar. The Pumpkin Bites are then infused with pumpkin spice and served with a dairy-free vanilla icing dipping cup. $3.99



Humans can also enjoy the new Shorty Pizza Cupcakes, four savory bites with a choice of two flavors per serving: Vegan Chorizo & Mozzarella or Boar’s Head Maple Glazed Honey Ham & Swiss. Four cupcakes for $9.99.



And for our canine friends, PowerSoul Café has introduced PowerPaws, third-party certified gluten-free and peanut-free dog treats. Made with simple, natural ingredients like pumpkin puree, almond butter, almond flour, coconut oil, eggs, and cinnamon, PowerPaws support digestion, offer healthy fats, and provide anti-inflammatory benefits. 12 large PowerPaws for $24.



“I’ve always had an amazing time developing recipes and conducting taste tests for PowerSoul Café menu items with my friends and family, but I have to say, creating PowerPaws took taste testing with pups to a whole new level of happiness,” said said Dina Mitchell, founder of PowerSoul Café. “More importantly, so many dog treats are made with flour so even handling pet food can lead to accidental exposure and can be dangerous for for individuals with celiac disease. PowerPaws provide peace of mind for dog owners so they can treat their dog without compromising their safety.”



Currently three PowerSoul Cafe locations operate throughout the Las Vegas valley: the flagship and food manufacturing central kitchen is located at 8180 W. Warm Springs Rd. (at Tarkanian Plaza); with another location at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. (in Chinatown); and in Henderson at 1469 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. (at the Monument at Calico Ridge). The PowerSoul Cafe central kitchen is certified gluten-free (less than 5 PPM) all locations and employees are certified gluten-free.



PowerSoul Cafe stores operate 24-hours and range in size from 500 to 1250 square feet with various footprints, including: AI drive thru, inline, PODs, casino, sporting arenas and airports. The endeavor anticipates a minimum of 100 stores and thousands of jobs nationwide over the five years.



Ordering is made easy with the ability to place and pay for orders via smartphone, website, and scanning a QR code, which will first direct customers to PowerSoul Cafe’s “Discover My Power” tool, a function that can filter menu options and recommendations based on individual dietary goals, flavor preferences, and allergies. Then, offering what Mitchell has coined as ‘Fearless Dining, guests can schedule pickup times to retrieve orders through self-serve smart food lockers and walk-up windows, with many sites including a drive-thru window.



Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, owned the rights as an Area Developer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Nevada and parts of Southern California from 2000 to 2014.



Menus, additional location details and more information about PowerSoul Cafe can be found at www.PowerSoulCafe.com.

