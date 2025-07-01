Pretzelmaker, the beloved snack brand owned by FAT Brands Inc. and innovator of the OriginalPretzel Bites, is turning up the chill this summer with the launch of Frosted Lemonades. Available now through Sept. 28 in two thirst-quenching flavors, Original Frosted Lemonade and Strawberries & Cream Frosted Lemonade, the new limited-time beverages provide a bold spin on a summertime classic and can be enjoyed iced or frozen.

The Original Frosted Lemonade blends Pretzelmaker’s fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade with vanilla cream for a smooth, refreshing twist, while the Strawberries & Cream Frosted Lemonade adds a burst of strawberry. Each flavor pairs perfectly with the brand’s Pretzel Bite offerings for a salty and sweet snack made for hot summer days and everything in between.

“As more creative and inventive beverages continue to capture the attention of consumers, we saw an opportunity to elevate our offerings in a way that is both on-trend and authentic to the Pretzelmaker experience,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. “Expanding our beverage lineup allows us to offer even more variety to our fans, and our new Frosted Lemonades deliver on that promise. A sweet and satisfying take on a timeless favorite, these new lemonades are the ultimate treat to sip on all summer long.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.