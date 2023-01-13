Primal Kitchen Partners with Mighty Quinn’s to Ship Ribs

Primal Kitchen – the line of 70+ better-for-you condiments, sauces, cooking oils and pantry staples – has partnered with Brooklyn-based Mighty Quinn’s BBQ to offer consumers a limited-edition rack of ribs to help bring big flavor to any football-watching parties while celebrating their shared philosophy of using real, high-quality ingredients to make a delicious meal.

The limited-edition Primal Kitchen x Mighty Quinn’s Hawaiian Ribs are now available nationwide via Goldbelly (through 2/3) and will be available at all Mighty Quinn’s locations (New York + Tampa) from January 16th to the 29th.

On Goldbelly, the order includes two racks of ribs and a jar of mayo (to recreate coleslaws at home) for $99.95 with free shipping – a competitive rate on Goldbelly for this amount of ribs.

In stores, they're available as a half rack ($21) and full rack ($38).