For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann’s meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The store is located at 563 New Scotland Ave Albany, NY 12208 and is owned by a local resident, Rocky and Krish Patel.

For Patel, bringing PrimoHoagies to Albany is more than just a business venture—it’s personal. “My father lived in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for over 20 years, and I was born there before moving to Albany as a child. He always had a love for PrimoHoagies, making it a must-visit every time we traveled back to see family. That tradition sparked my own love for PrimoHoagies,” said Patel. “Growing up, I worked in my family’s business, Philly Bar and Lounge, which has been bringing a taste of Philadelphia to the Capital Region for over 20 years. Now, we’re taking it a step further by introducing PrimoHoagies to Albany.”



PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 1300-square-foot store is expected to employ about 10 employees, with dine-in, pickup, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.