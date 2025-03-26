PrimoHoagies, voted “Best Sandwich Shop in America” by USA Today two consecutive years in a row, is bringing its signature hoagies to PNC Field, home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The 10,000-seat minor league baseball stadium will soon feature an undisputed champion of East Coast flavor, offering fans fresh, made-to-order sandwiches as an alternative to traditional ballpark fare.

Husband-and-wife duo Rachel and Mike Davis, seasoned PrimoHoagies franchisees with five successful locations across Pennsylvania, will spearhead this exciting expansion. Having grown up around family businesses, they developed a deep appreciation for entrepreneurship, quality and exceptional service. Their passion for premium products and proven success with PrimoHoagies make them the perfect team to bring the brand’s Italian specialty sandwiches to baseball fans at PNC Field.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring PrimoHoagies to the RailRiders’ home,” said Rachel Davis. “Ballpark food is usually burgers and hot dogs, and we’re delighted at the opportunity to offer something different—freshly sliced meats and cheeses, made-to-order sandwiches, and our signature seeded rolls. We believe baseball fans will love the addition of another rising legend to their game-day experience.”

PrimoHoagies is renowned for its commitment to quality and authenticity, so the partnership with PNC Field was a natural fit. Each hoagie features freshly sliced meats and cheeses from New Jersey-based Thumann’s Deli and award-winning bread baked in-house daily and crafted from Philly-sourced ingredients. The brand’s dedication to game-changing freshness and consistency has earned it a loyal following and the tagline: “It’s not just a hoagie, it’s a Primo.” Once a RailRiders team manager tried one of their award-winning hoagies, the pitch was set.

The upcoming PNC Field location plays a part in the brand’s broader growth strategy, which includes opening non-traditional franchise locations in stadiums, arenas, airports, and convenience stores. PrimoHoagies aims to surpass 300 locations within five years, satisfying the demand for high-quality specialty sandwiches in new customer segments.

“This partnership with PNC Field is an exciting milestone for PrimoHoagies and will be a springboard for even more non-traditional locations,” shared Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, CEO, and President of PrimoHoagies. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to get our family’s recipes in front of even more people—whether they’re athletes, fans, or visitors. We’re thrilled to offer something fresh and flavorful, and we can’t wait for fans to make PrimoHoagies a part of their game-day tradition.”

The Italian specialty sandwich brand’s franchisees benefit from extensive support provided by a corporate team with decades of experience. This includes hands-on training at the South Jersey headquarters, on-site assistance during store openings, and ongoing support to ensure operational success. The robust training program covers marketing, operations, and vendor relationships, a proprietary dashboard for financial reporting and customer feedback, regular visits from business consultants, and an impressive average unit volume (AUV) of approximately $960,000.*

PrimoHoagies is seeking franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for delivering a top-quality sandwich experience. Franchise investments range from $365,499 to $763,400, making it a strong competitor in the fast-casual sector.

*According to the 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document. Your results may vary.