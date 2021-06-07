Pure Green to Open 30 Stores in 2021

Pure Green Franchise announces national expansion with the opening of 30 corporate and franchise stores in 2021. With a mantra of “building healthier communities around the globe,” Pure Green is taking this phrase to task with the launch of new brick-and-mortar stores across Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York City.

The announcement comes on the heels of a challenging year for the restaurant industry. After managing to keep Pure Green’s existing doors open and operating while headquartered in NYC, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pure Green Founder and CEO, Ross Franklin is extremely proud to expand the brand this year. He attributes the increase of available real estate, post-pandemic, to successfully growing the brand along the East Coast and Midwest. “No one anticipated the impact that COVID-19 would have on the restaurant industry in 2020,” says Franklin. “With many businesses being forced to close their doors, we were fortunate enough to not only weather the storm, but undergo tremendous expansion with the support of industry partners, angel investors and fans.”

In February of 2020, Pure Green launched a successful crowdfunding with Republic.co, raising just over $1 million. The funds raised not only provided financial support during the pandemic, but allowed the brand to expand its corporate footprint in 2021. With a sustainable business model and delicious product offerings, new franchisees have also seen great promise in the brand, opting to launch multiple locations in new markets across the U.S.

Pure Green was founded in 2014 in an effort to deliver pure, wholesome ingredients to health-conscious consumers. Menu staples include immunity boosting cold pressed juices, wellness shots, superfood smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, and more. The chain has gained a dedicated following over the last six years, consisting of both professional athletes and celebrities, such as FoodgodÒ, who recently collaborated with the brand to release a new Blue Banana Smoothie. Pure Green now looks forward to delivering its healthy product mix to new consumers. The first store to open from the brand this summer will be Pure Green Atlanta, followed by two new locations in Chicago, IL and another in Boca Raton, FL. An additional two locations in Brooklyn, NY will follow, along with new stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.