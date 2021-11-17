Qdoba Agrees to Open Five Stores in Canada

QDOBA Mexican Eats (QDOBA), the largest franchise opportunity within the fast-casual Mexican segment, announced today that it has signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement to bring five locations to Ontario, Ottawa, Cornwall, Cobourg and Kingston. The first location in this deal is set to open in Q4 of 2022.



Harsh Modh is at the helm of the deal, bringing multiple QDOBA locations to Canada and managing the day-to-day operations. Modh has previous experience working in a retail setting as a partner at a leading retail pharmacy chain. His impactful work at the retail chain led him to become part owner of the business. Further, the knowledge that Modh has gained through his involvement in an international manufacturing and export business is a vital tool in leading this new venture.



“After traveling around the country and getting a chance to finally try QDOBA, I was hooked. I am a huge fan of Mexican food so once I learned that I could bring the brand to Ontario I was quick to act,” says Modh. “The wide range of tasty offerings will make for a great addition to the community, and I am excited to strengthen the brand’s presence in Canada.”



Further differentiating the QDOBA franchise opportunity are its flexible footprint options that allow the brand to work well in a variety of traditional and non-traditional venues. With several dayparts, broad consumer appeal, and a strong off-premises/catering business, franchisees are well-positioned for sustained success. Furthermore, QDOBA’s streamlined and efficient buildouts reduce development costs for its franchisees.



“Growing our presence in Canada is important for QDOBA,” says Shawn Caric, vice president of franchise development at QDOBA. “Residents throughout the country have already proven how much they love our food — we are very excited to be working with Harsh to spread our great flavors into Ontario.”