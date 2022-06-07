QDOBA Debuts in Puerto Rico

QDOBA, leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, today announced the opening of its first Puerto Rico location. Located at 21 Gonzalez Giusti Avenue in Guaynabo’s San Patricio Village, the 3,500-square-foot restaurant officially opened to the public on June 6, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The opening of QDOBA Puerto Rico adds 30 new jobs to the local area, with more than 500 new jobs over the next five years as expansion plans progress.

Operated by the Jové family, Q Puerto Rico Franchise LLC is a local, second-generation company that has operated restaurants across the island for more than three decades. The new-concept expansion with QDOBA diversifies the Jové family’s portfolio and its presence on the island.

“The fast-casual segment is rapidly growing in the U.S. and Puerto Rico needs to be part of it,” says Sammy Jové with Q Puerto Rico Franchise LLC. “QDOBA’s flavorful, fun and edgy personality will resonate well with the Puerto Rican consumer, and with no other fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain on the island, we’re confident this first-ever QDOBA location has all the attributes to succeed in our local market.”

Following QDOBA’s plans to grow to over 1,000 units by 2025, Puerto Rico represents a strategic growth player in the brand’s robust franchisee expansion goals.

“As the first fast-casual Mexican restaurant on the island, QDOBA has the opportunity to lead the market and provide Puerto Ricans with a variety of fresh and flavorful choices at affordable prices,” says QDOBA CEO Keith Guilbault. “Our franchisees choose our business model for a reason. We offer a versatile brand with flexible prototypes which are ideal for those looking to add flavor to any setting. As we continue to ramp up our franchising efforts across the nation, we couldn’t be more proud to have a solid footing in Puerto Rico with the Jové family.”

Like every QDOBA restaurant, the new Puerto Rico location offers a robust menu with high-quality ingredients made in its kitchens, including flame-grilled adobo chicken and steak, hand-sliced and sauteed fajita veggies, freshly made pico de gallo, hand-crafted guacamole and signature 3-cheese queso. Guests can choose from QDOBA’s chef-crafted menu options, or they can build their own meal by choosing from a variety of ingredients that can be combined to create flavorful burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads.

This location will offer dine-in, pick up and drive-thru service, as well as ordering via www.QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA app, available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play, and where customers can earn rewards for future visits.