Qdoba Signs Multiple Development Deals to Open 10 Stores

QDOBA Mexican Eats, the largest franchise opportunity within the fast-casual Mexican segment, announced today that it has signed multiple multi-unit franchise development agreements to bring 10 new restaurants to four markets across the U.S. The deals include three units each in Maryland, Nebraska and Indiana, and one unit in Texas.



Tony Ruble, a stalwart of the Ft. Wayne, Indiana business landscape, will operate the three Indiana units as a family business with his wife and sons. Ruble brings operational expertise from his experience as a multi-unit Smoothie King franchisee, and a deep knowledge of the local business community from a variety of business ventures. A former competitive bodybuilder, Ruble was initially attracted to QDOBA because of the brand’s fresh menu options and was later sold on the concept because of the support he received from the corporate team.



“We’re a family that tries to stay healthy and active, so we wanted to be part of a brand that shares those values. At QDOBA, you can actually see the freshness of the food, because it’s cooked right in front of you,” Ruble says. “QDOBA’s corporate team has been very hands on and they’ve gone to great lengths to ensure that we have all the tools necessary to be successful.”



At the helm of the three Nebraska locations will be Troy Benes, owner of Elite Nebraska Real Estate, with nearly two decades of experience in the industry. Troy has been continually recognized as a key multi-million dollar producer in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.



“My wife and I have always loved QDOBA. It was apparent there was room in our market for the brand to make an impact,” Benes says. “With the brand’s commitment to quality and flavor, I’m confident that consumers will love the food. I look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in Nebraska.”



Further differentiating the QDOBA franchise opportunity are its flexible footprint options that allow the brand to work well in a variety of traditional and non-traditional venues. With several dayparts, broad consumer appeal, and a strong off-premises/catering business, franchisees are well-positioned for sustained success. Furthermore, QDOBA’s streamlined and efficient buildouts reduce development costs for its franchisees.



“These agreements represent the momentum we have created during our current accelerated growth phase, and we thank these franchisees for their commitment to develop QDOBA restaurants in these great markets,” says the brand’s Vice President of Franchise Development Shawn Caric. “Talented and passionate multi-unit franchisees see what they stand to gain from joining QDOBA: a robust franchisee support structure, strong average unit volumes and, of course, mouth-watering food served up fresh to their communities.”

