Quiznos and Taco Del Mar Parent to Enter Metaverse

REGO Restaurant Group, the fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners that includes Quiznos and Taco Del Mar, has announced a multi-year, strategic partnership with The NFT Agency to establish REGO brands in the metaverse, starting this summer with the introduction of upcoming NFT drops offering virtual landowners and NFT collectors the opportunity to purchase digital master franchises.

“We are excited to be among the first movers in the restaurant industry to build franchises in the metaverse. Our team is continually cooking up ways to enhance how we engage with Quiznos sandwich and Taco Del Mar taco fans everywhere, including virtual environments,” says Mark Lohmann, President of REGO Restaurant Group. “Through these NFT drops come opportunities for each digital master franchise owner to generate revenue through fun, inventive promotional campaigns that we are creating just for this platform.”

According to The NFT Agency’s Chief Operating Officer Jesse Galati, “We look forward to helping REGO become the pioneer of franchising restaurants in the metaverse. The metaverse and real life are one and the same as the focus is centered around providing a unique experience and providing value. Each NFT purchase will include the digital franchise building that holders will be able to put on the metaverse land that they own. REGO will provide franchise assistance and education to holders, and the fulfillment will be setup and managed by The NFT Agency.”

REGO once again is teaming up with The NFT Agency, a marketplace consultancy that connects creators, communities and brands through unique NFT experiences with ownable digital content. Last fall, REGO launched a series of Quiznos “Out of this World” sandwich tokens with a portion of the proceeds donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit focused on ending hunger for communities and countries in crisis.

Timing of the launch coincides with NFT.NYC (June 20-23).