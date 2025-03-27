REGO RESTAURANT GROUP, a leading fast-casual restaurant platform, has named Neel Patel as Chief Executive Officer to lead Quiznos, the iconic quick-service sandwich chain, and Taco del Mar, a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in coastal Mexican cuisine.

Previously, Patel served as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Growth at Church’s Texas Chicken, where he played a key role in the brand’s transformation and recent transactional growth, leading commercial strategy, revenue management, and global expansion efforts. He brings a wealth of experience in business transformation, growth strategy, and commercial excellence, positioning him to drive the brands’ continued expansion and innovation.

“Both Quiznos and Taco del Mar are well-positioned for expansion and accelerated growth, and we are confident that Neel is the ideal leader to drive that momentum,” said Coady Smith, a Board Member of REGO Restaurant Group and Principal at High Bluff Capital Partners. “His deep expertise in driving unit-level profitability, optimizing operations, and delivering data-driven business transformations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our brands and deliver exceptional value to our customers and franchisee partners.”

“I’m thrilled to join REGO and lead both Quiznos and Taco Del Mar into their exciting next chapter of growth,” said Patel. Both brands possess powerful legacies and immense untapped potential. I’m eager to collaborate closely with our dedicated team and valued franchisees to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional experiences for our guests and communities globally.”

Previous to Church’s, Patel drove growth transformations at McKinsey & Company, advising businesses across industries on enterprise strategy, commercial optimization, data & analytics, and value creation.