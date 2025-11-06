This Veterans Day, Raising Cane’s is serving up more than Craveable Chicken Finger Meals, it’s serving gratitude. As a thank you to all who have served, the Brand will match Customer donations up to $250,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit that honors and supports American veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. From now until Nov. 14, Customers can visit https://raisingcanes.com/veterans/ or scan a QR code on select in-Restaurant and digital signage to donate and Raising Cane’s will automatically double the donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Founded by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Foundation serves Communities across the country through programs that entertain, educate, inspire and strengthen. From building specially adapted smart homes for our nation’s most severely wounded heroes to providing relief and resiliency resources for families and first responders, and supporting the families of fallen military heroes and first responders, the Foundation’s mission is to uplift, support and empower those who serve and protect our Communities and country every day.

Raising Cane’s partnership with the Foundation was sparked through Paul Skenes, professional pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and friend of Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. Known for his powerful arm, relentless work ethic and leadership both on and off the field, Skenes has tremendous admiration for the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect and serve.

During the 2025 MLB season, Skenes launched a personal mission to donate $100 for every strikeout he recorded, benefiting the Gary Sinise Foundation’s efforts to uplift veterans, first responders and their families. His dedication to giving back earned him recognition as the Pirates’ nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, honoring his humanitarian work on and off the field. That same commitment to giving back quickly caught the attention of Graves and the Cane’s Crew, who share that same passion for honoring heroes.

A former LSU Tiger, Skenes made history as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft after leading LSU Baseball to a College World Series championship and earning Most Outstanding Player honors. He also shares deep Baton Rouge roots with Raising Cane’s — the Brand’s very first Restaurant opened just across from the North Gates at LSU. Skenes also dates Livvy Dunne, a fellow LSU alum, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree, and LSU gymnastics champion. Both Skenes and Dunne have become close family friends with Graves, partnering over the years on campaigns and events for the Brand.

Raising Cane’s and Skenes latest endeavor further expands their impact, joining forces to spread awareness, raise funds and serve up a little extra love — ONE LOVE® — to America’s heroes. As part of the partnership, Skenes was part of a special content shoot, creating ad spots, digital and social content and behind-the-scenes features that highlight his connection to the Gary Sinise Foundation and the mission to give back to veterans and first responders. The campaign showcases not only Skenes’ powerful presence but also his heart for service, shining a light on how small acts and Chicken Fingers can make a big difference.

Raising Cane’s will also celebrate the heroes in its own Communities through its Hero Discount Program. Active and retired military members, firefighters, police, EMTs and their families receive 10% off their entire purchase when they mention the program at the register. The discount is available year-round at all Restaurants, because for Cane’s, saying “thank you” never goes out of season.

Giving back is at the heart of Raising Cane’s, right alongside its ONE LOVE® for serving craveable Chicken Fingers. From local fundraisers to national partnerships, Cane’s stays committed to making a difference everywhere it serves.

To honor the nation’s heroes this Veterans Day, fans can visit any Raising Cane’s nationwide — grab a Box Combo, toast to the brave and help Cane’s serve up a little extra love to America’s finest.