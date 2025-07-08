Since opening its first Restaurant in Texas 20 years ago, Raising Cane’s has supported thousands of local Communities across the state in times of need. Today, Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves announced a $1,000,000 donation to the American Red Cross in the wake of the severe devastation across the Texas Hill Country following catastrophic flooding over the Fourth of July weekend.

The American Red Cross is currently on the ground providing critical care and resources through emergency shelters, mental health support, cleanup and relief supplies, financial aid, and travel assistance as Communities and families recover and rebuild from the tragedy. Disaster workers are also supporting reunification efforts both in-person and virtually.

“Our hearts break as we witness the devastating impact of the flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding Communities. We’re deeply saddened by the lives impacted and the loved ones lost, and our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted,” said Graves. “We’re sending prayers and strength to everyone impacted by this disaster and are grateful for the heroic efforts of first responders and organizations like the American Red Cross for providing critical support and aid to those in need.”

With more than 200 Restaurants across the state, Cane’s has grown hand-in-hand with Texas Communities over the past 20 years. The Brand’s deep-rooted presence across the state and commitment to serving local Communities make this contribution not just a donation, but a vow of support to provide critical aid and resources today and in the weeks and months to come as families and Communities work to recover and rebuild.