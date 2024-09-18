One week after winning its fifth Emmy for “Outstanding Structured Reality Program,” ABC’s Shark Tank announced Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves as a Guest Shark on season 16 of the show, which launches Friday, October 18 at 8/7 p.m. CT on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

“I’m honored and excited to join the cast of Shark Tank for season 16 alongside fellow Guest Sharks Kendra, Jamie, and Rashaun. As a long-time viewer and fan of the show, I’m excited to bring my Restaurant and business experience to entrepreneurs and help guide them as they build their brands,” said Graves. “At my core, I love business and helping people succeed; and at the end of the day, it’s not about what you make, it’s about what you give. I know how it feels when someone takes a chance on you and it changes your life, and I’m looking forward to doing that on the show.”

An embodiment of entrepreneurism and the American Dream, Graves opened doors to the first Raising Cane’s 28 years ago. Located across from the North Gates at LSU, the first Raising Cane’s – also known as “The Mothership” – was the answer to a Chicken Finger dream that would ultimately become a Chicken Finger empire set to gross more than $10B by the end of the decade with more than 1,600 Restaurants. Currently, with more than 830 Restaurants across more than 40 states, Cane’s is one of the fastest growing Restaurant brands with zero plans of slowing down.

“Going into this experience I wasn’t sure what to expect, but all the Sharks were so warm and welcoming to me and it was an incredible experience. Between production, crew and the Sharks, it truly is like one big family and I felt supported the entire time,” said Graves. “I was excited to compete with and learn from the best, and while we all joke around and give each other a hard time, we want to see each other succeed. Understanding a business, getting to know an entrepreneur, and striking a deal all within less than an hour was a fun challenge for me, and I’m thankful for the help from Mark, Kevin, Lori, Daymond, and the entire Shark Tank team.”

With more than 60 investments across a variety of industries, Graves is no stranger to investing in start-ups and mentoring budding entrepreneurs, but unlike some general investors who base their decisions solely on financials and business plans, Graves looks for something else: heart.

“I’m not just investing in products and ideas, I’m investing in people and their stories. I relate to so many of them and am looking forward to guiding them based on my past successes and failures as an entrepreneur,” said Graves. “I remember how it felt when I was first starting out with Raising Cane’s and not many believed in me or my vision, and I wish I had a Shark to give me advice and guidance. I want to be that person and change the narrative for these entrepreneurs by helping them achieve the American Dream, just like I have.”

With the advertising machine of more than 830 Restaurants and 65 million unique Customers each year, Graves’ entrepreneurs will have full access to Cane’s marketing team and resources to help skyrocket their businesses. Graves is a master at building brand awareness and recognition – especially with the younger fanbase – and that strategy has proven itself through Cane’s sales and success over the past 28 years. He believes in leveraging social media and celebrity integrations and partnerships to help drive messaging and awareness and brings with him a rolodex of hundreds of celebrity friendships and brand partnerships.

What will be the next big co-branded partnership for Raising Cane’s? Tune into Shark Tank beginning Friday, October 18 at 8/7 p.m. CT on ABC and streaming on Hulu to catch Graves in “The Tank!”