Raising Cane's Honors Workers in Creative Campaign

In 1996, Todd Graves founded Raising Cane’s, with 12 Crewmembers who believed in his dream. From those early days of working hard and having fun in a small restaurant in Baton Rouge, grew Graves’s appreciation for his Crew that has become an integral part of the culture of Raising Cane’s.

Now, 25 years and over 600 restaurants later, Raising Cane’s continues to show appreciation once again with the return of one of the largest creative campaigns in brand history. More than 6,000 Crewmembers are featured in the campaign which includes TV commercials, social media as well as local billboards and in-restaurant signage that are unique to each Restaurant. So, when a “Caniac” visits their local Raising Cane’s, all of the One Crew. One Love signage that they see throughout the Restaurant features that Crew of that specific Restaurant.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for our hard-working Crew and they deserve this recognition,” said Todd Graves, Founder & Co-CEO of Raising Cane’s. “Our Crew and Culture are as important to our Brand as our quality chicken finger meals. This is just one way we can show our appreciation.”

Raising Cane’s commitment to its Crew and Culture contributes to the company’s retention rates that are more than double the industry average for quick-service restaurants. In 2021, the company expanded its Restaurant Partner Program. With best-in-class education, training and development, the program is designed to help partners reach a net worth of $1 million in 10 years. Raising Cane’s also expanded its education program to include an online degree program for Crewmembers and their families in addition to its tuition reimbursement program. Coupled with the commitment to internally promote 2300 Crewmembers this year is why Cane’s is one of just three Restaurant brands named to Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list, and the company’s “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s coveted “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021.

“We are always working hard to reward, recognize and create new opportunities for our Crew, said AJ Kumaran Co-CEO. Our goal with the campaign was for our 50,000 Crewmembers to know that they are essential to Raising Cane’s and we appreciate all of their hard work serving our customers.”