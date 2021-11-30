Raising Cane's to Offer Free Sauce throughout December

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is celebrating its signature sauce being named #1 in the business by giving away free Cane’s Sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the entire month of December.

Technomic asked consumers which sauce or condiment they find most craveable. Cane’s Sauce was voted #1, with a whopping 20-point lead over 2nd place.

“At Raising Cane’s, we take pride in our iconic Cane’s Sauce, and we are so honored to have it recognized by our Customers as the best sauce in the business,” says Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s Founder and Co-CEO. “Our Cane’s Sauce is made fresh daily by our hardworking Restaurant Leaders and we are so glad it continues to set us apart. In addition to giving away millions of Free Cane’s Sauces in December, we plan on celebrating our sauce into 2022!”

(No purchase necessary. One free Cane’s Sauce will be loaded to every Caniac Club Card each Wednesday in December – five in total. Must be used by Dec. 31, 2021. Must present Caniac Club Card.)

Cane’s Sauce is tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor. Unlike so many other brands that buy pre-made sauces from outside suppliers, Raising Cane’s uses its own proprietary blend of premium seasonings and spices, and its Restaurant Leaders – who are sworn to secrecy – make a new batch fresh every day in each Cane’s kitchen. Every year, the total amount of Cane’s sauce is taller than the height of 51 Empire State Buildings when stacked.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.