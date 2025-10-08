Boo! It’s bold, it’s bright and it glows in the night. Raising Cane’s is embracing the Halloween spirit with a nationwide campaign that brings its signature creativity and fun to the spooky season. For the first time, the Brand will offer a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark specialty cup and an original haunted virtual reality experience, launching nationwide in Restaurants and online this October.

Beginning Oct. 15, Customers can purchase a Raising Cane’s glow-in-the-dark Halloween specialty cup for $1.39 with the purchase of any combo or with a 32 oz drink. Featuring a Halloween-forward design of bats, ghosts and a festive rendition of Cane III, the Brand’s iconic yellow Lab, the collectible cup is the perfect way to sip freshly brewed iced tea or lemonade over Cane’s signature crushed iced while celebrating spooky season in style. Created to glow long after the meal ends, the cup doubles as a seasonal keepsake and a fun way to bring the spirit of Halloween into every sip.

Halloween also marks the launch of Raising Cane’s first virtual reality experience. Designed to complement the collectible cup, the digital activation invites fans into a haunted version of a Cane’s Restaurant, complete with playful ghosts, glowing games, a festive merch shop, plenty of surprises. The VR experience is accessible via QR code printed on the specialty cups and in-Restaurant signage and can be viewed on both mobile and desktop, giving Customers the opportunity to unlock the chance to discover surprise treats. Those who complete the Capture the Bat game may get to choose from a variety of fun treats such as free fries, toast, sauce or even free shipping on merch.

At Raising Cane’s, holidays are a time to celebrate Community, culture and connection, with a signature touch of fun and flair. Halloween, in particular, holds a special place for Graves, as it perfectly aligns with Cane’s spirited personality and love for creativity. From costume contests to over-the-top Restaurant decorations and spooky-themed promotions, Halloween is great time to bring joy to all. For Graves, it’s not just about the holiday itself, but about creating memorable experiences, fostering team spirit and giving back to the Communities Cane’s serves.

Last year, Guinness World Record holder and Food Network professional pumpkin carver Eric Jones joined forces with Graves to unveil the world’s biggest 360-degree pumpkin at the Nights of the Jack pumpkin patch in Calabasas, California alongside celebrity guests. Attendees enjoyed Chicken Fingers from the Raising Cane’s Food Truck and spoke to Graves about his Halloween obsession, which led him to purchase the world’s biggest pumpkins sitting at almost 2,500 pounds and had Jones carve the pumpkin to capture the magic and excitement of Halloween.

Early access to the virtual experience began on Oct. 6 for members of Cane’s loyalty program, the Caniac Club, with general access opening on Oct. 15. Cups will be available from Oct. 15 – 31, while supplies last. Customers can also enjoy the pumpkin fun throughout the season with in-Restaurant signage, events in select markets and digital support across Raising Cane’s website and social media channels.