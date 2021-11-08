Red Ribbon Bakeshop to Open in Pinellas Park, Florida

Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc., a Philippines-founded bakery brand that offers an array of sweet and savory baked goods inspired by authentic Filipino ingredients and flavors, will open its doors in Pinellas Park, Florida, on November 12, 2021. While the new store will inherently cater to Tampa Bay's Filipino-American community with its many "taste of home" offerings, it will also provide a delightful opportunity for curious newcomers to try something deliciously new.

The Pinellas Park store marks the brand's first location in Florida and its 34th store to open in the U.S. Located at 4053 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781, the new Red Ribbon Bakeshop will be open seven days a week, from 8AM – 9PM daily. While Red Ribbon is best known for its selection of great-tasting, beautifully crafted cakes – a special occasion "must have" for most Filipinos – it also features an irresistible line-up of both sweet and savory pastries that can be enjoyed every day.

Early Birds Win a Year of Sweetness

Special offers await Red Ribbon's first visitors during opening weekend. The first 50 customers who spend at least $40 on Friday, November 12, will receive "One Year of Sweetness," entitling them to a cake roll of their choice every month for one year. On both Friday and Saturday, the first 100 customers who spend over $40 will receive free bundles of six Butter Mamons, Red Ribbon's top-selling pastry.

For those craving an authentic taste of the Philippines, Red Ribbon features a wide menu of options that showcase the brand's unique cultural heritage and culinary roots, including these bestsellers:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, which many consider to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with white cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze. It is finished with additional mango chunks and topped with a maraschino cherry.

– The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, which many consider to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with white cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze. It is finished with additional mango chunks and topped with a maraschino cherry. Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya, or purple yam, which is a native root crop that is a sweeter and more colorful version of taro. The cake is finished with a delectable white cream frosting and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

– This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya, or purple yam, which is a native root crop that is a sweeter and more colorful version of taro. The cake is finished with a delectable white cream frosting and bright purple ube cake crumbs. Yema Caramel Cake – This Filipino favorite is a soft, moist white chiffon filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans.

– This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Cheesy Ensaimada – Red Ribbon's signature pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

– Red Ribbon's signature pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination. Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry starts with a flavorful dough that is generously filled with delectable chicken and a unique blend of spices; it is then deep-fried to a crisp golden brown.

For those who want to treat their taste buds to a unique twist on more familiar flavors, like chocolate and mocha, Red Ribbon offers several stand-out options for both special occasions and everyday enjoyment, including:

Black Forest Cake – This one's for the chocoholics! Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

– This one's for the chocoholics! Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls. Mocha Flan – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

– The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan. Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"Red Ribbon's delicious cakes and pastries are what make holidays, family gatherings, and special occasions feel complete for many of our Filipino customers," says Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "We love knowing that our delicious treats play even a small role in bringing people together, and we are excited to bring our unique take on traditional Filipino bakery favorites to Tampa Bay's close-knit Filipino community, as well as introduce curious newcomers to our delicious offerings."

While the Pinellas Park location features café-style seating for those who want to enjoy their Red Ribbon bakery treats right on the spot, customers can also enjoy their Red Ribbon baked goods through a variety of ordering options, including to-go, or through the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the Red Ribbon website (redribbonbakeshop.us) and the DoorDash delivery platform.

Founded in the Philippines more than 40 years ago, Red Ribbon's sweet success story began with a single mission: to create delicious and beautiful cakes that make every family celebration truly special. Since then, the bakery brand has expanded its offerings to include both single-serve dessert items and an array of sweet and savory pastry treats intended for everyday snacking.