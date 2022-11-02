Rise Southern Biscuits to Enter Orlando in Early 2023

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken announced that its first Orlando location will open in Winter Park in early 2023. The expansion in the Sunshine State comes during a strong year of nationwide growth that saw new restaurants open in California, North Carolina and a Texas deal for 20 units.

The tech-focused franchise has thrived post-pandemic with its contactless ordering, food locker system, low labor matrix and strong work/life balance.

“Rise has cracked the code on how to make a restaurant profitable despite economic conditions,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of its franchise partner Fransmart. “With its robust tech ecosystem, strong unit economics and people-centric culture, it’s no surprise that franchisees nationwide are joining the Rise franchise family.”

The Winter Park location is the first of many planned for the Orlando area by Don Schnurr. Schnurr has nearly 30 years experience operating more than a dozen different businesses.

“We expect to grow the greater Orlando area to 20 locations over the next five years,” Schnurr said. “The Winter Park location has great demographics and is on a busy shopping street with very little inventory to rent. When the spot became available, we grabbed it.”

Schnurr already has a location in downtown Orlando and another in Oviedo selected for his second and third outlets.

Founded by a CIA-trained chef, Rise’s elevated Southern comfort food has proven nationwide appeal, with its biscuits being named one of the best in the country by Food & Wine Magazine.

In addition to celebrating record growth in 2022, Rise also celebrates its 10th Anniversary in November. The franchise currently operates in seven states and has 100 units in development throughout the country.

Rise Winter Park is a conversion of a former mattress store at Lakeside Crossing 110 S Orlando Ave, Unit #5 Winter Park, FL 32789

Working with its franchise partner, Fransmart, Rise is actively looking for experienced multi-unit operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally.