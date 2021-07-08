Romeo's Pizza Partners with Beyond Meat to Launch Plant-Based Chicken Tenders

Romeo’s Pizza, the award-winning franchise with 50 operating locations has partnered with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, to launch their newest better-for-you, plant-based chicken tenders. The Beyond Chicken Tenders will be Romeo’s debut plant-based meat menu item.

Beyond Chicken Tenders are an excellent source of protein with 14g per serving, have 40 percent less saturated fat than the leading foodservice chicken tender, and are made with no GMOs. Additionally, Beyond Chicken Tenders scored at parity in overall flavor with animal-based chicken tenders.

“Consumer tastes are changing. With 57 percent of households buying plant-based meat items in 2020, adding a plant-based meat option to our menu was a no brainer. We are thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to support the launch of their newest innovation—Beyond Chicken Tenders—and continue supporting our brand values to positively impact our communities and environment,” says Mike Rao, Chief Strategy Officer for Romeo’s Pizza Franchise, LLC.

Romeo’s Menu Innovation Team was tasked with finding a plant-based meat menu item that appealed to most of our customer base. During our testing phase, Beyond Chicken Tenders dominated the competition and fired up the palates of our Menu Innovation Team. Available at all Ohio Romeo’s Pizza locations starting today, the crispy, delicious Beyond Chicken Tenders can be added to any Romeo’s Pizza as well as any sub, salad or served on their own as an appetizer.

“Taking care of the environment is something that has always been important to us as an organization. Partnering with Beyond Meat to add our first plant-based meat menu item will allow us to continue living our core values as we offer more environmentally friendly and health-conscious items moving forward,” states Rao.