Round Table Pizza Selects Sparkfly to Modernize its Digital Platforms

Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company that helps innovative restaurants and merchants unify customer engagement technologies, announced today they have been selected by Round Table Pizza to lead their digital modernization initiative, which includes the development of exciting new guest ordering technologies and personalized customer engagement programs.

Round Table Pizza kicked off their initiative by leveraging Sparkfly’s newly-launched consulting program that evaluated the brand’s existing and new technologies, and created a next generation martech ecosystem to effectively drive transformational customer acquisition. The quick-service brand and its franchisees operate more than 450 locations across California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Alaska, and Hawaii, and is a part of FAT Brands, a leading restaurant franchising company that currently operates a portfolio of 17 restaurant brands around the globe.

Sparkfly’s platform will be the foundation for a customer engagement ecosystem that unifies Round Table Pizza’s point-of-sale (POS) system, new web and mobile app ordering technologies, loyalty and reward capabilities, and all third-party marketplace apps to deliver a seamless experience for customers. Upon completion of the integration, the brand’s online and in-store POS transactions, will offer reward program members and diners an enhanced digital customer experience that operates across all channels.

The addition of a digital wallet to the brand’s mobile app will streamline the flow of transactional data, enabling the delivery of real-time personalized rewards in collaboration with their marketing and service cloud platforms.

“It’s an incredible honor to have been selected by such a reputable brand as Round Table Pizza to help them on their mission to further enhance their customer experience and engagement strategies,” says Sparkfly Founder and CEO Catherine Tabor. “The ability to offer a modern reward and loyalty program, and deliver a seamless online ordering experience is critical for restaurant brands today. We are excited to be a part of this journey to further enable franchise owners to better connect with their customers and drive more revenue.”

As a part of its consulting scope of work, Sparkfly led recommendations for designing, developing, and implementing an enhanced customer engagement ecosystem for the Round Table Pizza brand. Sparkfly’s best-in-class teams of experienced technical, digital, and marketing leads evaluated Round Table Pizza’s current marketing technology stack, made recommendations on the desired future customer engagement ecosystem, and created a roadmap for implementation.

“More than ever, today’s digital customer wants a dining experience that matches their on-the-go lifestyle and serves them customized rewards, and we are eager to further engage with our valued customers through our Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards App,” says Annica Conrad, CMO of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Sparkfly is expertly integrating our mobile and dine-in loyalty offerings, allowing us to offer real-time connections with our rewards members.”