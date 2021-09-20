Rubio's Coastal Grill Plans Companywide Hiring Event

Rubio’s Coastal Grill, home of the Original Fish Taco, is planning a company-wide hiring event across California, Arizona and Nevada. On Wednesday September 29, applicants are invited to any Rubio’s location from 2–4 pm. No appointments or sign-ups are needed, just the goal of leaving with a job…and a free meal card for any Rubio’s entrée.

Rubio’s is looking to fill approximately 1,000 job openings, including:

Line Cooks

Cashiers

Shift Leaders

Assistant Managers

Applicants should apply at https://www.rubios.com/amazing-people, either at the event using a mobile device, or in advance to expedite the process. Friendly and enthusiastic applicants should be prepared to answer questions during a short interview, and to follow all COVID-19 safety procedures, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

Managers at all Rubio’s locations across California, Arizona and Nevada will be on hand to share details about each position, including:

Competitive wages (including tips averaging $3 per hour)

Flexible work schedules

50% off shift meals

Opportunities for advancement

Employee benefit packages - medical, dental and vision plans

401K plan with company match

Plus, everyone who interviews will receive a complimentary Rubio’s meal card, good for any entrée on the menu.

Rubio’s is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment. Rubio’s participates in E-Verify.