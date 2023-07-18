Rush Bowl Franchisees Acquire Berkeley, California Location

Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, announces the acquisition of its Berkeley location by esteemed Oakland franchisees, Shamani and Robert Walker. Known for their unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service and dedicated efforts toward community development, the dynamic duo behind Rush Bowls Oakland brings a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering local connections to the Berkeley area. The grand reopening event will take place this Saturday, July 22 from noon to 4 p.m., with normal store hours to resume the next day.

“We’re excited to add this location to our portfolio and extend our commitment to providing the Berkeley area with healthy, accessible eats,” say Shamani and Robert Walker, franchisee owners of Rush Bowls Oakland. “We look forward to combining our expertise in customer service and community engagement to enhance the Rush Bowls experience for Berkeley residents, while continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve.”

Through their Oakland store, the Walkers have brought an inspiring energy and dedication to both the brand and the local community. During the pandemic, they planned and hosted a block party to honor and support black-owned, health-focused small businesses within the area, donating all proceeds directly to participating business owners. In addition, Shamani and Robert provided complimentary bowls to healthcare workers at a local hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, and youth throughout the community. Since then, Shamani and Robert consistently look for opportunities to make a difference, such as visiting local schools to encourage entrepreneurship in Oakland’s youth, working with the Oakland Police Department to offer internships and job opportunities for those that want to build their resume and gain exposure on entrepreneurship, and giving back to the community and less fortunate.

“Having dedicated franchisees like Shamani and Robert embodies the spirit of our brand, upholding our commitment to providing delicious and nutritious meals to each community we serve,” says Andrew Pudalov, CEO of Rush Bowls. “We look forward to the continued growth and success of Rush Bowls Berkeley under their guidance.”

Located at 1935 Addison Street, the Berkeley location will continue to offer its wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies, including the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea, all made with fresh ingredients and real fruit bases. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings also grace the menu, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

Rush Bowls Berkeley is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available, including online ordering via the Rush Bowls mobile app.