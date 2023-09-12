Rush Bowls Announces Second Opening in Colorado Springs

Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, officially opens its second location in Colorado Springs this Saturday, September 16. Located on East Cheyenne Road, the brand’s newest location features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies comprised of honest, healthy ingredients. This opening is a part of the brand’s rapid expansion across the state, with Colorado Springs – Creekwalk becoming the ninth Rush Bowls location in Colorado.

“Opening our first Rush Bowls in Colorado Springs earlier this year was an exciting venture, so we’re thrilled to open another location,” say Charity and Randy Stauffacher. “We can’t wait to bring our delicious bowls and smoothies to even more of our community.”

The 1,420-square-foot storefront offers both indoor and outdoor seating, incorporating eye-catching and bold photography and decor throughout the space. Blending each and every bowl with fresh, real fruit bases right in front of its guests, Colorado Springs – Creekwalk features the brand’s tried-and-true signature menu items, including the açaí-based Beach Bowl, Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl and the Yoga Bowl with matcha green tea. Additionally, the menu offers wellness-boosting toppings, such as personalized nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions, tailored to cater to various dietary needs and preferences.

“We’re excited to open our next store here in our home state,” adds Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “With this being our second Rush Bowls in Colorado Springs, we look forward to welcoming both loyal and new customers into this new location.”