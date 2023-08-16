Rush Bowls Opening in Livingston, New Jersey, on August 19

Rush Bowls will open its doors in Livingston, New Jersey, this Saturday, August 19. Located at 2130 Town Center Way, this store features the brand’s signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups. Rush Bowls Livingston establishes the Rush Bowls footprint in the New Jersey market.

“This much anticipated opening is here, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome in our local neighbors,” say Joe and Joseph Treanor, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Livingston. “We are proud to be the first ones to bring this delicious concept to our home state of New Jersey and watch our community reap the benefits of our investment in healthy, approachable food.”

Owned by father-son duo, the 911-square-foot store sits in Livingston Town Center and features limited high top seating, geared toward the brand’s grab-and-go-inspired menu. It also showcases the clean, monochromatic aesthetic, accented by bright, bold photography and decor, that reflects the spirit of Rush Bowls. A wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies – such as the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea – is served from behind an eye-catching counter, with fresh ingredients including real fruit bases blended right in front of guests. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings enhance the menu, including made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

“Our official entrance into New Jersey is a much anticipated move for the Rush Bowls brand, as it further supports our mission to improve access to fast, nutritious meal options,” adds Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We’re proud of our Livingston team for leading the charge in their local community and setting the precedent for future franchisees across the state.”