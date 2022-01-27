Rusty Taco San Antonio Grand Opening Set for February 8

Rusty Taco San Antonio announced it will welcome its first customers at the Grand Opening beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8. Located in the Bulverde Marketplace at Bulverde Rd. and Loop 1604 (17026 Bulverde Rd.) this is the first Rusty Taco concept in San Antonio.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday, Rusty Taco will offer more than 20 crave-worthy, street-style tacos all from original recipes (including a selection of breakfast tacos served all day), and sides made from scratch every day including queso, fresh salsa and sauces. The restaurant will also feature a custom-built, full-service bar complete with a unique cocktail program—a selection of hand-made margaritas with fresh lime juice and premium craft cocktails—all tailored to pair perfectly with the taco menu.

Owned and operated by Andy Besing and Perrin Larsh with San Antonio-based Lone Star Restaurant Group, the duo said they wanted to bring an authentic and simple taco concept to our city who we know loves tacos as much as we do. Andy Besing has been in the commercial real estate industry for more than 20 years often representing retail and restaurant industry clients. Perrin Larsh is a four-store Arby’s franchisee.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the first Rusty Taco location in San Antonio,” Besing says. “We offer terrific indoor/outdoor dining on our expansive 900-square-foot outdoor patio.”

Rusty Taco was founded in 2010 by founder Rusty Fenton, who was inspired by his passion for food and his travels throughout the U.S. and Mexico to create a taco stand that served authentic food and drinks at affordable prices in a welcoming environment for all. With a growing national presence, there are now 38 Rusty Taco locations spanning 12 states.

“San Antonio is very special to our family, with happy memories of great taco eating adventures,” Denise Fenton, Rusty Taco co-founder and brand director, adds. “We are so excited that the first Rusty Taco is opening in one of Rusty’s favorite cities.”

Lone Star Restaurant Group has plans to open additional Rusty Taco locations in San Antonio.