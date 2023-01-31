Salad and Go Announces Two Upcoming Stores in Arizona

Salad and Go announced today two new stores coming in February to the Arizona markets of San Tan Valley and Glendale. This marks the brand’s first location in the San Tan Valley area and the second Glendale location, with the Glendale store in close proximity to State Farm Stadium and an opening date aligned with the upcoming Big Game weekend.

These openings will bring Salad and Go’s presence across Arizona to 50 locations while expanding the brand’s rapidly-growing national footprint to more than 80 locations spanning Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada.

As the brand enters its 10th year of business with this major milestone, it is doubling down on its ongoing commitment to giving back, beginning with a partnership with The Salvation Army to donate approximately 1,500 salads from the two new Arizona locations. Salad and Go will also be sponsoring the 18th Annual Legends for Charity Dinner benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, which is being held in Phoenix this year in conjunction with the Big Game.

WHERE:

San Tan Valley, AZ - 1754 W Hunt Hwy San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Glendale, AZ - 9121 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

WHEN:

San Tan Valley, AZ - Saturday, February 4, 2023

Glendale, AZ - Saturday, February 11, 2023