Saladworks, the leading create-your-own salad destination, is elevating guest experiences with a vibrant new menu launching today. The refresh introduces new crave-worthy Signature and Premium salads, melts, and grilled wraps—crafted to delight loyal fans and welcome new guests.

“Saladworks has always been about flavor, freshness, and choice,” says Alisa Kahn, senior director of marketing. “Our new menu brings even more variety and excitement while staying true to the fresh ingredients our guests love.”

Menu Highlights

Fuji Apple Crunch Salad – A bright, fall-inspired salad featuring the signature Saladworks Blend, hearty quinoa, tangy pickled onions, creamy goat cheese, crunchy apple chips, grilled chicken, and sweet dried cranberries, all tossed in a crisp Fuji apple cider vinaigrette.

– A bright, fall-inspired salad featuring the signature Saladworks Blend, hearty quinoa, tangy pickled onions, creamy goat cheese, crunchy apple chips, grilled chicken, and sweet dried cranberries, all tossed in a crisp Fuji apple cider vinaigrette. Buffalo Chicken Grilled Wrap – A zesty handheld packed with spicy buffalo chicken, fresh spinach, juicy diced tomatoes, tangy blue cheese, and creamy ranch dressing, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

– A zesty handheld packed with spicy buffalo chicken, fresh spinach, juicy diced tomatoes, tangy blue cheese, and creamy ranch dressing, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Turkey Cheddar & Bacon Melt – Comfort food with a modern twist: roasted turkey layered with smoky bacon and melty cheddar cheese, finished with Thousand Island dressing and served hot and toasty.

Starting at just $9.99, every entrée is served with a warm honey oat roll or your choice of pickle and chips. Made with wholesome ingredients – from hearty, protein-packed wraps to indulgent melts and crisp salads – the new offerings embrace flavor without compromise. With this launch, Saladworks continues its mission to redefine healthy dining and make fresh, customizable meals more accessible than ever.

“We listened closely to our guests and crafted this menu to reflect the bold flavors and satisfying combinations they’re looking for,” adds Kahn. “This is more than just a menu update; it’s a celebration of how fast-casual dining can be both delicious and nourishing.”

The new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery.