Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen where guests customize fresh salads and wraps, is turning everyday meals into a force for good. This August, Salata is proud to launch its Pour it Forward Campaign, a month-long initiative in partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (ALSF).

Starting August 5, participating Salata restaurants will raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research through donating a percentage of all in-store and catering lemonade sales. Guests are encouraged to visit their local Salata and take part in the campaign, contributing to lifesaving research while enjoying the fresh, flavorful meals they love. This initiative reflects Salata’s ongoing commitment to community, wellness, and purpose-driven dining.

“At Salata, we believe small, everyday choices can create a big impact,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “Whether you’re grabbing your usual salad or trying a new topping combination, we’re honored to give our guests an easy way to support an organization as impactful as Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Our local owners are just as passionate about giving back, and we’re proud to make a difference together.”

Founded by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was diagnosed with cancer just before her first birthday, ALSF has grown from a front-yard lemonade stand into a nationally recognized nonprofit that has raised more than $300 million toward finding a cure for childhood cancer. The organization funds impactful research, supports families, and empowers everyone to join the fight.

Houston-based Salata is a built-to-order salad kitchen where fresh flavors and endless combinations meet. Guests can create their perfect salad or wrap with over 50 toppings, including unique favorites like roasted tofu, spicy chipotle chicken, jicama, quinoa, and house-made croutons—plus 14 signature dressings made in-house daily. Salata also offers soups, teas, and refreshing exclusively crafted organic teas and lemonades. With something for every lifestyle and dietary need, Salata makes it easy and fun to eat well. The brand now has more than 100 locations across Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina.