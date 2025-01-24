Salata Salad Kitchen, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, has signed an agreement for three restaurants to officially enter South Carolina. Local husband-and-wife duo Brian and Keri Leachman will develop Salata restaurants across Myrtle Beach and Greenville, expanding the brand’s footprint into a new state while reinforcing its position in the healthy fast-casual industry.

Brian and Keri Leachman, seasoned entrepreneurs with six years of franchise experience, are embarking on a new business venture with Salata. Both have extensive backgrounds in the retail automotive industry, with over 30 years of experience, including owning their own large automotive marketing company. Together, they successfully operate seven Smoothie King locations, with three more in development, and are now diversifying their portfolio with Salata to bring healthier dining options to South Carolina.

“We recognized a need for healthier dining options in our community and our passion for entrepreneurship led us to Salata,” said both Brian and Keri. “Bringing Salata to South Carolina and creating a place where our family and the community can prioritize their health while enjoying fresh, delicious meals is an important goal of ours. We believe in the brand’s mission to offer nutritious options, and we’re excited to bring this healthy dining experience to Myrtle Beach and Greenville in the fall of 2025.”

The Leachmans are deeply connected to their community. They are members of the Myrtle Beach and Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and have sponsored local events, including partnerships with organizations like Coastal Carolina University’s football team. Their commitment to fostering community connections and dedication to healthier dining options set the foundation for Salata’s success in South Carolina. Salata has been rapidly expanding across the Sun Belt, establishing itself as a go-to destination for customizable, nutritious meals in the region.

“Entering the South Carolina market aligns perfectly with our goals of national expansion,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata Salad Kitchen. “The Leachmans’ passion for offering nutritious options to South Carolina residents goes hand in hand with our mission to promote healthier eating nationwide. The Leachmans are compassionate, caring, and driven, with a deep involvement in their community and a strong commitment to giving back. This partnership is a wonderful step forward, as accomplished entrepreneurs like the Leachmans are key to our brand’s growth. We’re confident that these locations will help further our success at Salata.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades, empowering guests to create their ideal meal in an accessible way. With more than 50 fresh toppings available on the menu including fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins prepared in-house daily and house-made proprietary dressings, Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable options for any lifestyle.