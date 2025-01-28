Sal’s Pizza, a legendary Massachusetts-based, family-owned and operated pizza business and brand, announced that it’s opening their first Florida location at Live! at The Pointe in Orlando. The grand opening was Friday, January 24. Live! at The Pointe has become Florida’s newest entertainment district for dining, live music, nightlife, and events.

Sal’s Pizza’s fast-casual brand comes straight from the North End of Boston. The grab-and-go location at Live! at The Pointe will offer Sal’s legendary pizza by the slice (the biggest around!), both cheese and pepperoni, plus a rotating specialty slice of the day and even Sal’s famous 19” pie with a variety of toppings and combinations. Guests will be able to conveniently order their pizza and enjoy it on an outdoor patio situated in the heart of Live! at The Pointe.

“Expanding our popular pizza business and bringing the freshest pizza and highest-quality ingredients to Floridians has been a long-time goal of mine,” said Sal Lupoli, CEO, President, and Founder of Lupoli Companies and Sal’s Pizza. “Opening our first Sal’s Pizza in Florida at Live! at The Pointe has created excitement not only for me, but for our entire Sal’s team. We’re thrilled to bring our product to Orlando at an innovative new place where friends and families can gather. As a family man, that’s something very important to me.”

“We are thrilled that Sal’s Pizza has chosen Live! at The Pointe for their first Florida location,” said Kelby Giles, AVP of Operations, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. “This new addition brings a fresh, high-quality pizza offering crafted with the finest ingredients, complementing our other exceptional offerings at Live! at The Pointe.”

Sal’s Pizza will be open Monday through Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 4:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.; Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.; Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m