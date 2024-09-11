Schlotzsky’s just launched Mac & Cheese, available now at locations nationwide!
There are several different ways you can enjoy the new Mac & Cheese at Schlotzsky’s.
- Mac & Cheese – Large elbow macaroni tossed in loaded cheese sauce and topped with shredded cheddar.
- Mac & Cheese Bundle – Schlotzsky’s latest catering offering includes 1 Small Oven Baked Sandwich Tray, 2 Quarts of Mac & Cheese, 1 Group Salad with Dressing (Guest Choice), 10 Breadsticks, 1 Cookie Tray, 1 Gallon of Beverage and 1 Bottle of Hot Sauce.
- Cheesy Meal Deal – Combination of a Chicken or Beef Smokecheesy, Small Mac & Cheese, and Regular Drink. Offer is available until 1/6/25.