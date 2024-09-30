GoTo Foods, the parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Schlotzsky’s, and Moe’s Southwest Grill, announces the expansion of Schlotzsky’s into the Detroit metro area with a five-unit signed franchise agreement.

Behind the signed agreement are business veterans and husband-wife duo, Vipul and Neha Patel who began their entrepreneurial journey with construction companies in Detroit and later, Subway. As long-time Detroit-area residents and lovers of a good sandwich, the two recognized an opportunity to bring Schlotzsky’s exceptional food and an elevated deli experience to their beloved community.

“Our experience in the fast casual space is what initially drew us into the brand, but it was the quality of the food that sealed the deal,” says Vipul Patel. “The oven-baked sourdough bread outshines the competition, and we had a unique opportunity to debut this brand in an emerging market. Whether individuals are dining in our restaurants or having our food delivered hot and fresh right to their door, my wife and I are thrilled that we are the first to bring the great tastes and flavors of Schlotzsky’s to the Detroit area.”

Both having previous management and ownership experiences, they bring a wealth of knowledge from the franchise industry and more specifically, the deli space. While site selection is still underway, the couple is targeting the western Detroit suburbs with the first location expected to open by mid-2025. These Detroit locations will join the three open and operating restaurants in Battle Creek, Michigan, growing Schlotzsky’s footprint across the state.

“Continuing to expand the brand is a top priority for Schlotzsky’s,” said Brian Krause, GoTo Food’s Chief Develoment Officer. “With roots in Texas and locations throughout the Midwest, we are thrilled to expand Schlotzsky’s further north into the Detroit market.”

“This deal sets the stage for continued franchise development driving in new markets and new venues in this next era of growth. We look forward to expanding with franchisees, like the Patels, who share our passion for bringing fresh ingredients and exceptional flavors to new communities.”

Schlotzsky’s restaurants have the ability to fit well in suburban, rural and semi-rural markets, creating ample opportunity for expansion in new parts of the country. The brand has also seen success in the non-traditional space with locations in airports and sports venues.