Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, proudly announces plans to open five additional world-class coffee kiosks – the result of new franchise agreements signed in August.

The new signings are the latest boost to the Scooter’s Coffee‘s network of more than 800 stores in 30 states as the brand strives to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation.

Scooter’s Coffee August Expansion Agreements

Alabama – 1 new franchise

Madison, AL – Kenneth Scott Morris

Minnesota – 2 new franchises

Plymouth and Eagan, MN- Adam Driscoll

Wisconsin – 1 new franchise

Peawaukee, WI – Bradley and Crystal Williams

West Virginia – 1 new franchise

Martinsburg, WV – Jonathan Kim and Dale Suther

“At Scooter’s Coffee, we’re not just selling coffee; we’re creating communities,” said Tim Arpin, Chief Growth Officer. “These five new locations across four states represent our commitment to spreading the joy and connection that a great cup of coffee can bring.”

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature beverage, the Caramelicious. The company also offers a wide selection for all taste profiles with its organic hot and iced teas, premium-grade brewed coffee, cold brew, breakfast items, and a kids menu.

According to the latest market trends compiled by the National Coffee Association, 67% of Americans drank coffee in the past day — more than any other beverage including water. 75% of Americans drank coffee in the past week. Zippia Research reports that 60% of American coffee drinkers visit a coffee shop at least once a month.

Scooter’s Coffee’s proven 664 sq. ft. drive-thru-only kiosk model, combined with their fast, friendly service, allows customers to ‘scoot in’ on their way to work or school to buy their favorite beverage and get their day off to a great start.