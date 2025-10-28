At Scooter’s Coffee, smiling is our favorite. Scooters Coffee has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring out smiles and holiday cheer to coffee drive-thrus far and near. The holiday menu at Scooter’s Coffee is filled with magic and sweet surprises inspired by New Line Cinema’s film Elf.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, Scoot On Around to Scooter’s Coffee throughout the holiday season for drinks and food items that feature maple, peppermint, and cherry flavors inspired by the holiday classic film. Each drink comes served in a cup featuring designs inspired by Buddy the Elf and Jovie’s North Pole looks and topped with a sticker featuring a friendly face from the North Pole. Many stores will also feature holiday lighting and décor inspired by Buddy the Elf’s journey to New York City to find his father.

Pass through the Seven Levels of the Candy Cane Forest…

The Candy Cane Forest Mocha (hot, iced, or blended) features our world-class espresso combined with decadent mocha and peppermint flavors, a mocha drizzle, and topped with whipped cream, more mocha drizzle, and peppermint chips. Want the sweetness without the coffee kick? This holiday favorite is also available without espresso as the Candy Cane Forest Hot Chocolate (hot or kids temp only).

Pair either drink with the Candy Cane Forest Cinnamon Roll, which gives our classic, warm cinnamon roll a holiday glow-up with a dusting of peppermint chips. No matter which peppermint option you choose, we’re bringing the Candy Cane Forest to you!

…through the Sea of Swirly Twirly Gumdrops…

The Swirly Twirly Sugar Cookie Latte (hot, iced, or blended) is a cup of holiday magic! Prepare your taste buds for cookie butter and white mocha flavors swirled with our rich espresso and topped with twirls of whipped cream and festive sprinkles.

Our Swirly Twirly Sugar Cookie Sandwich features two sweet and buttery sugar cookies infused with festive sprinkles stacked around a layer of luscious cream cheese filling. Order an extra one for Santa!

…for Treats Inspired by Buddy the Elf…

You did it! Congratulations! Celebrate your holiday season victories with maple-infused options that don’t skimp on the syrup. The Buddy the Elf Maple Caramelicious (hot, iced, or blended) features our signature drink, but we put an Elf-inspired new spin on this classic! Creamy caramel meets maple and rich espresso before being topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and crunchy maple candy topping.

Perfect for making snow angels, the Buddy the Elf Maple Chai (hot, iced, or blended) gives your favorite spiced chai an Elf upgrade with warm notes of golden maple syrup finished with whipped cream and maple candy pieces.

Don’t have as much of a sweet tooth as Buddy the Elf? Try our Son of a Nutcracker Brewed Coffee, a special limited brewed coffee featuring notes of dark chocolate, roasted nuts, and warm brown sugary bread that’s perfect for anyone who loves a little holiday mischief in every cup.

…and Filled with Holiday Cheer!

There’s plenty more to cheer with our Cherry Cheer Sparkling Float! Tart cherry and vanilla flavors mix with our sparkling soda and creamy, snowy vanilla float topping and whipped cream for a carbonated cup of cherry cheer! Also available as our Cherry Cheer Sparkling Soda for a lighter take on this sweet treat.

Our new Snowball Fight Cake Bite is a delicious bite of vanilla cake goodness with a creamy blue filling surrounded with white chocolate and topped with confetti snowflake sprinkles. The only place you’ll be throwing this cake bite is straight into your mouth!

Exclusive co-branded Elf x Scooter’s Coffee merchandise makes for a sweet holiday gift! Available in stores and online, our Son of a Nutcracker Tumbler, a stainless steel 32 oz. insulated tumbler, features a bold graphic design inspired by the movie’s iconic snowball fight scene.

Additional merchandise is available at scooterscoffee.com including the Son of a Nutcracker Blanket featuring the same design as the tumbler, the same Elf-inspired aprons worn by our baristas, a Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins Beanie, a Smiling’s My Favorite Straw Charm, and a variety of stickers inspired by favorite lines and moments in the film.

Scoot On Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location for Elf magic at Scooter’s Coffee this holiday season and download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app where a tasty new secret awaits.