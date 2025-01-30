Shake Shack announced the appointment of Steph So as Chief Growth Officer and Luke DeRouen as Chief Communications Officer, strengthening its leadership team as the company embarks on its next phase of growth. Both will report into Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack, and their roles mark new additions to the Company’s leadership structure. Shake Shack’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jay Livingston, will move into a special projects role before leaving the organization at the end of March to pursue new opportunities.

Steph So, formerly Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at Shake Shack, has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer, where she will lead the Company’s digital marketing and experience, promotional strategy, consumer analytics, and culinary innovation. Since joining Shake Shack in 2019, Steph has played a pivotal role in driving digital growth, enhancing the Shack App and website, and launching impactful co-marketing campaigns with delivery partners. Her previous experience includes serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Extend Fertility and Cover FX, as well as leadership roles at Ralph Lauren, Shopbop, and The Estée Lauder Companies, where she specialized in brand building across fashion, beauty, and e-commerce.

Luke DeRouen has been named Chief Communications Officer and will oversee all brand strategy, national and regional marketing, and corporate and external communications for Shake Shack. With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, Luke most recently served as Executive Vice President at Zeno Group and was previously Chief Marketing Officer at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. He has also held leadership positions at Inspire Brands, specializing in brand experience and activation, partnerships, field marketing and communications at Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s.

“Shake Shack is at a pivotal moment of growth and evolution, and we’re thrilled to welcome both Steph and Luke to our leadership team,” said Rob Lynch, CEO at Shake Shack. “Their expertise and passion for brand-building will be instrumental in shaping our future, deepening our guest connections, and expanding Shake Shack’s footprint while staying true to our roots of exceptional quality and hospitality.

“I’d also like to thank Jay Livingston for his leadership and contributions in growing the Shake Shack brand over the past six years,” added Lynch. “He’s built an incredible team across a broad range of functions that drive our business.”

In addition, Nancy Combs has been appointed Senior Vice President of Culinary and Calendar Innovation, reporting into Steph So. She brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at Papa John’s and Inspire Brands, where she played a significant role in menu innovation, digital strategy and brand growth. At Shake Shack, Nancy will be responsible for driving the Company’s evolving menu strategy and culinary innovation in support of its growth and strategic priorities.