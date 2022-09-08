Shake Shack Launches Trio of Fall Shakes

Move over pumpkin spice lattes, the hottest new treats this fall are frozen and available only at Shake Shack for a limited time. The brand's trio of fall shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes two brand new flavors and one returning fan favorite, so there is an autumn-themed offering for everyone:

Pumpkin Patch Shake: Libby’s 100 percent Pure Pumpkin puree hand-spun with vanilla frozen custard, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with whipped cream and candied pumpkin seeds

Apple Cider Donut Shake: Apple cider donut frozen custard hand-spun and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon donut crunch

Choco Salted Toffee Shake: Chocolate frozen custard and salted toffee sauce hand-spun and topped with whipped cream and chocolate toffee sprinkles

Pricing starts at $6.09.