Shake Shack Testing Two Sundaes at Select Locations

Shake Shack is now testing sundaes at select Shacks across the country for a limited time. The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and Shack Attack Sundae are modern takes on classic sundaes, starting with cake, layered with Shake Shack’s velvety frozen custard and toppings, plus a mini waffle cone. The sundaes give Shack guests even more options when it comes to dessert. See descriptions and availability below.

Shake Shack frozen custard is made fresh daily in every Shack and uses only real sugar (no corn syrup), cage-free eggs and milk from dairy farmers who pledge not to use artificial growth hormones.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

House-made vanilla frozen custard scooped onto vanilla sponge cake with real strawberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, topped with a cherry and mini waffle cone

Starts at $6.89

Shack Attack Sundae

House-made chocolate frozen custard scooped onto dark chocolate cake with fudge sauce, brownie chunks, whipped cream, topped with brownie crunch and a mini waffle cone

Starts at $6.89

Test Locations