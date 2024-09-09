Football is back – and Shake Shack is celebrating with free Chicken Shack sandwiches! For the next 13 weeks, on every Football Sunday, Shake Shack is offering free Chicken Shacks made with its always fresh – never frozen – and antibiotic-free chicken (that’s a pledge Shake Shack plans to keep). The Chicken Shack is a sleeper in the chicken sandwich game, complete with crispy, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun.

To help spread the word, Shake Shack is tapping familiar football faces – including former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, who posted on social this weekend – among others this NFL season. The brand is also hosting tailgating pop-ups in select cities this fall and launching OOH with billboards near football stadiums throughout September.

Here’s how to get a free Chicken Shack: