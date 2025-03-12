March hoops are about to heat up, and Shake Shack is getting in on the action with free Chicken Shacks or Avocado Bacon Burgers! For a limited time, Shake Shack fans can shoot their shot – literally – to decide which sandwich wins the ultimate tournament discount during the Shake Shack Showdown.

Starting March 12, through Saturday, March 15, fans can head to select Shake Shack locations to take a real basketball shot and vote for their favorite sandwich: the Chicken Shack or the Avocado Bacon Burger. Fans can also vote via the Shack App or on Shake Shack’s Instagram. Shake Shack will tally up the votes and announce the winning sandwich via Instagram on Sunday, March 16. From Sunday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 26, fans can score a free Chicken Shack or Avocado Bacon Burger with a $10 minimum order.