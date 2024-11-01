Shake Shack is ringing in the holidays with new holiday shakes and merch, available starting November 1.

The beloved chain’s highly anticipated holiday shakes menu is now at Shacks nationwide. The trio of shakes includes the return of the fan-favorite Christmas Cookie Shake alongside a Chocolate Yule Log Shake and Apple Cider Donut Shake.

Shake Shack is also launching its first holiday merch collection. The collection features holiday ornaments that pay homage to Shake Shack’s hometown created in partnership with woman-led and NYC-based Craftspring, a holiday sweater for ugly sweater parties or matching family photos and a black truffle salt & oil duo to bring out the flavors of Shake Shack’s Black Truffle limited-time menu at home. Shake Shack holiday merch is available to purchase on shackstore.shakeshack.com.