Shake Shake to Open in the Bahamas

Shake Shack Inc. is heading to the Caribbean, with plans to open at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas in 2023.

Shake Shack, whose mission is to Stand For Something Good, intends to collaborate with local Bahamian purveyors and producers to create a truly unique Shack experience for its guests and locals in the Bahamas. In addition to Shake Shack’s signature menu items, the Shack will feature a full-service bar and Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas exclusives.

“We are always exploring new and innovative ways of bringing Shake Shack to guests all over the globe and are thrilled to open this one-of-a-kind Shack within Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “For the first time in the history of the brand, guests will be able to enjoy a ShackBurger and a shake without having to leave the resort. We’re excited to be a part of the Atlantis experience and to provide a fantastic, premium offering to Atlantis guests.”

“Shake Shack shares many of our core values, including leading with hospitality, creating uplifting experiences for guests, and a commitment to quality service and ingredients,” says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas. “We have many exciting dining additions planned in 2023 and we are thrilled that Shake Shack will be a pinnacle part of our dining collection.”