'Shark Tank' Favorite Cinnaholic Surges Into 2022

Cinnaholic, a gourmet plant-based cinnamon roll brand featured on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank, wrapped up 2021 with several milestones and is baking up growth plans in new target markets including Florida, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Over the past 12 months, the brand opened 13 locations with 18 set to open in early 2022. It doesn’t stop there, Cinnaholic has also signed 62 franchise deals with plans to open 25 new locations by the end of the year.



Rising above the hard times brought on by the pandemic, U.S. locations brought in over $20 million in sales revenue. To top it all off, sales are up 64% in the U.S. and 30% in Canada from 2020.



“2021 was a fantastic year for Cinnaholic, and it has been thrilling to watch the brand continue to grow over the last several months,” says Leanne Cavallaro, director of operations at Cinnaholic. “We have a lot to look forward to with the new openings on the horizon and the new owners that will be joining our family. We are also thankful for our hardworking franchisees, who embody the Cinnaholic spirit at every bakery.”



Known for their system-wide promotions, Cinnaholic celebrated Cinnaholic Day in July to honor the brand’s 11th anniversary, which generated over $70,000 in sales. National Cinnamon Roll Day, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day limited time offers all contributed to the significant sales increase in 2021 as well. Additionally, Cinnaholic released four LTO menus, making the popular Banana Bread a permanent menu item, and bringing back fan favorite rolls – the Fluffernutter Roll and Savory Pizza Roll.



“We love coming up with ways to treat our fans — and we have big menu and promotion plans in the new year,” adds Cavallaro. “Cinnaholic lovers can definitely look forward to exciting brand news in 2022. Whether we offer deals or new flavors, we are always ready to spice things up.”



Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.



In addition to low startup costs and manageable operations, franchise owners are provided extensive corporate training as well as real estate, construction, operations, marketing and grand opening support, making for a truly sweet franchise opportunity. This high performing business model has made Cinnaholic a highly sought-after franchise brand.



Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 60 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.