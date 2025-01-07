Osmow’s, North America’s fastest-growing Shawarma chain known for its modern take on classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, is hosting a grand opening celebration on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at its newest location at 3082 44th St SW in Grandville, Michigan.

Coming to the beloved Bucktown Shopping Center alongside Target, Ulta, Cabela’s and more, the restaurant’s doors open at 11 a.m. for the grand opening event, inviting the first 200 customers of the day to receive a free “Chicken on the ROX”, Osmow’s signature dish featuring marinated chicken grilled to perfection over a bed of fluffy rice and topped with the brand’s famous sauces. The day’s festivities will also include free food samples, music, cake, photo opportunities and more for all residents of the Grandville community and its surrounding areas to enjoy.

The Osmow’s in Grandville marks the second brand location opened by franchise owner Herman Grewal, who also owns and operates the Osmow’s location that opened in September of 2024 in Grand Rapids.

“I was first attracted to the Osmow’s brand due to the exceptional quality of food and ingredients and because of the ample growth opportunities this operating model presents,” said Grewal. “After the overwhelmingly positive response we received from introducing Osmow’s in Grand Rapids, expansion to Grandville became a no-brainer. I want to share the taste and flavor of Osmow’s with this community and surrounding townships. I can’t wait for others to experience the same craving I developed when I first tried Osmow’s.”

As North America’s largest Mediterranean restaurant chain, Osmow’s continues to captivate diners with its modern take on classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, featuring bold flavors, high-quality ingredients and exceptional customer experiences. Known for its signature shawarma plates and wraps, the fast-casual eatery satisfies cravings for both meat and vegetarian-based protein options, with its new Grandville location promising to deliver the beloved menu items that have made the brand a household name.

“My family started this brand in 2001 because we recognized the untapped potential for a quick-service Shawarma concept, and it’s been a whirlwind of growth ever since,” said Ben Osmow, CEO and Head of Franchise Operations for Osmow’s. “With dedicated franchise partners like Herman, the impact we’re making on local communities just keeps growing, and we are honored to extend that impact now to the wonderful residents of Grandville.”

The opening in Grandville brings the Osmow’s footprint to 192 total locations open and operating across Canada and the United States. Continued growth is a major priority for the brand in 2025, with the company actively seeking out prospective franchise partners interested in playing a role to drive that growth.