Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the highly successful fast-casual pizza franchise where artisan pizza meets fast-casual dining, announces the appointment of Tom Leeper to the executive team as Senior Vice President of Operations. In his role, Leeper will focus on driving operational efficiency and revenue across the brand, particularly during this time of early expansion, while upholding Tony’s acclaimed recipes and emphasis on quality.

“We are delighted to welcome a talented industry veteran like Tom to our team at Slice House as our SVP of Operations,” said founder Tony Gemignani. “Tom is a master in effectively streamlining operations to increase revenue across hundreds of restaurant locations, so we are thrilled to have his expertise as we open the doors to many more Slice House locations in 2025 and beyond. It is an exciting time for Slice House and we look forward to Tom’s leadership as we push the brand to new heights.”

A seasoned hospitality professional, Leeper brings extensive knowledge in strategic leadership across corporate-owned brands and franchised concepts to his role at Slice House, having worked with esteemed companies including Dunkin’ Brands, Inspire Brands, and Starbucks for over 25 years. Before joining Slice House by Tony Gemignani, Leeper managed franchise operations for the Western U.S. at Inspire Brands, overseeing more than 500 restaurants and supporting nearly 400 franchisees, with a focus on enhancing franchisee EBITDA while improving guest experiences and driving brand growth.

Throughout his career, he has led various initiatives to optimize market performance, streamline operations, and develop growth plans that deliver significant increases in unit and revenue volume. He has also served as a vital liaison between franchisees and the brands they represent, fostering strong communication and collaboration to achieve shared goals. While at Inspire Brands, Leeper collaborated with industry leaders, including the North Highlands Group, to align six unique restaurant brands with the broader franchise support strategy, achieving impressive results for both the brands and their franchisees amid industry challenges. His proven track record in driving growth and performance makes him a valuable asset to the Slice House organization.

“With a steadfast commitment to ‘Respecting the Craft,’ our success is driven by the collaborative efforts of our talented teams. Together, we are cultivating a vibrant culture that values relationships and drives our San Francisco-based pizzeria concept to new heights,” said Leeper. “I am proud to be part of a team led by world-renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani that is passionate about tradition, quality, innovation, and building strong connections within our community.”