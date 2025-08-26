Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today the opening of its newest location in the Birmingham Arena. The opening is led by Boparan Restaurant Group, which has played a major role in increasing the brand’s UK presence with over 70 locations.

Located within one of the UK’s largest and busiest indoor venues, the new restaurant brings Slim Chickens’ Southern-inspired offerings to a wide audience of sports fans and concertgoers alike. Whether grabbing a pre-show meal or post-game bite, fans can now enjoy quality food served with the hospitality Slim Chickens is known for.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300+ locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re thrilled to bring Slim Chickens to the Birmingham Arena, a high-traffic venue that showcases the versatility and scalability of our brand in dynamic environments,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Strategic openings like this fuel brand awareness in key international markets and demonstrate the strength of our partnership with experienced operators like Boparan Restaurant Group as we continue expanding our global footprint.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“Working with Boparan Restaurant Group has been an incredible journey,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief International Officer at Slim Chickens. “They share our passion for authentic hospitality and quality food, and their commitment shines through in every new opening. We’re building something meaningful that resonates with the communities we serve across the UK, and we’re looking forward to growing Slim Chickens’ shared vision for the future alongside them.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% increase in global restaurant growth.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.