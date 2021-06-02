Slim Chickens Inks Deal to Grow in Nevada

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal to bring four locations to cities throughout northern Nevada. Roy Perez will be bringing the restaurants to several key trade areas, with the first one slated to open in Reno.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 129 locations across the United States, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 600 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Slim Chickens is the exact type of brand I’ve been looking for to expand my investment portfolio,” said Perez. “I knew I wanted to get into the fresh chicken category and once I met the executive team and learned more about where the brand was headed, right away I knew it was the right fit for me.”

As an experienced owner and operator in the restaurant industry, Roy Perez is adding Slim Chickens to his investment portfolio and opening the first ever location in Nevada.

“Roy is the type of franchise partner that we’re looking for, and with his experience, we have no doubt that this location will be a success,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We’re excited to break into new markets and grow the Slim Chickens brand in the coming months.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.