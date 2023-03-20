Slim Chickens Opening in London Colney, United Kingdom

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in London Colney, United Kingdom. Reputable multi-unit operators, Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury’s are at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 214 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to share our southern hospitality and quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders with the London Conley community,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury’s are prime operating groups we continue to seek to spread our household name. We are honored to continue seeing the brand embraced by more communities nationally as well as overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to expand Slim Chicken’s original quality recipe across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created,” adds Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored to work with well-established operating groups like Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury who are dedicated to continue to share our household name with communities across the globe.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.